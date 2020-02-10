Deepika Padukone's Love For Denim Jackets Is Evident In These Photos

Bollywood's divas often sport denim outfits when they step out. Whether it is a casual day out in the city or an airport outing, Bollywood actors often opt for the classic denim look. Deepika Padukone known for her unique sense of style also loves to step out in denims.

Deepika Padukone is a talented actor who carries herself with poise and elegance. Deepika Padukone’s rarely goes wrong with her outfits. Whether it is her airport looks or traditional avatar. She can pull off anything with ease. Deepika Padukone is making waves in Bollywood with her sartorial choices. Here’s taking a look at Deepika Padukone’s denim jacket avatars that fans can definitely take cues from.

Also read | Deepika Padukone Shares A Glimpse Of Her Romantic Vacation With Ranveer Singh

Also read | Deepika Padukone Movies That Were Offered To Kareena Kapoor Khan First

Also read | Deepika Padukone Gives An Update On 'Mahabharat', Calls It The 'most Ambitious Project'

Deepika Padukone, who was last seen in the movie Chhapaak, is known to be a trendsetter. Fashion enthusiasts have always been impressed with her spectacular sense of style. Deepika has always managed to woo her fans with out-of-the-box outfits and if her latest looks are anything to go by, she seems to be giving Ranveer Singh a tough competition too.

Also read | Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, And Other Celebs Who Have Rocked The Nose Ring

Image courtesy: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.