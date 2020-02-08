Deepika Padukone Movies That Were Offered To Kareena Kapoor Khan First

Deepika Padukone is a popular name in Bollywood, having won many awards for her performances over the years. Her filmography is peppered with various commercial hits and acclaimed movies, but there are quite a few movies that were not offered to her first. Here is a list of such movies which were first offered to Kareena Kapoor Khan:

Chennai Express

Directed by Rohit Shetty, this movie was first offered to Kareena. However, the actor could not align her dates because of prior work commitments. She had already given her nod to Talaash and could not afford to back out. Deepika Padukone went on to star in Chennai Express and received many award nominations for her portrayal of Meena.

Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela

Deepika Padukone was not the first choice for this 2013 movie directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The director had approached Kareena Kapoor Khan for the film but she lost the opportunity because of her "mood swings" as she preferred to opt out of the movie. Like Chennai Express, this movie was then offered to Deepika and she managed to bag many awards and accolades for her role.

These two movies turned out to be the biggest milestones in Deepika's career and Kareena lost out on two opportunities to star in blockbuster movies in 2013. While Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently basking in the success of her December 2019 release Good Newwz, Deepika Padukone is receiving appreciation for her performance in Chhapaak. She has also been signed on for the Bollywood remake of The Intern, which starred Robert De Niro and Anne Hathway.

