Deepika Padukone Emphasises Her 'depression Is An Illness' Message, Says "Repeat After Me"

Actor Deepika Padukone has always been vocal about having suffered from depression. She has always raised awareness about mental health and has urged everyone to seek help from professionals if they are suffering from depression. Recently, Deepika repeated ‘depression is an illness’ message on her social media handle to lay emphasis on mental health.

Deepika Padukone repeats her message

The untimely death of Sushant Singh Rajput has left his fans and colleagues devastated. The actor’s unfortunate demise has raised talks of mental health and depression and many celebrities have been urging people to seek help if they are fighting mental illness. Deepika Padukone was seen posting about mental illness and the actor has, ever since, been posting about it every day.

Deepika Padukone repeated her message on mental illness once again today. The actor posted a picture on her Instagram story where she wrote:

“Repeat after me: Depression is an illness ‘like any other illness’.

The actor had posted another post yesterday which read:

“Repeat after me: Depression is a form of ‘Mental Illness’.

The day before that, she posted:

“Repeat after me: Depression is an ‘Illness’.”

Deepika Padukone was seen giving a shout out to actor Danish Sait on Twitter. He had opened up about suffering from depression and seeking therapy. Deepika Padukone responded to his tweet and said it was heartwarming to see that so many people are opening up about mental health.

It is extremely heartening to see soo many of you coming out and sharing your experience with mental illness. https://t.co/BDArEVZ36b — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) June 15, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

The actor was found dead in his Bandra home in Mumbai on Sunday. The actor was last seen in Chhichhore which was a hit film at the box office. The actor had shared the big screen with Shraddha Kapoor, Naveen Polishetty, and Varun Sharma in supporting cast.

Sushant Singh Rajput would be seen next in an upcoming movie, Dil Bechara. The movie is an adaptation of John Green’s novel The Fault In Our Stars. The actor shared the silver screen with Sanjana Sanghi.

Deepika Padukone's films

On the work front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Chhapaak. The movie was based on the real-life of an acid attack survivor, Laxmi Aggarwal. The movie was directed by Meghna Gulzar and the film also featured Vikrant Massey in a prominent role.

The actor has several projects lined up her way which includes 83. It is a sports drama film directed by Kabir Khan and is a biopic on Kapil Dev. The project has Ranveer Singh in the lead role.

