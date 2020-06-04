Salman Khan, Kartik Aaryan And Other Stars Deepika Padukone Is Yet To Work With

Deepika Padukone is popular for her versatile roles in Bollywood movies. One of the highest-paid actors of Bollywood, Deepika Padukone came into limelight since her first film Om Shanti Om, but the film Cocktail worked as the turning point in her career. She has collaborated with many Bollywood actors like Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh and Amitabh Bachchan, but the actor is yet to work with many other popular stars. Here are the actors who Deepika Padukone is yet to work with.

Deepika Padukone has not yet worked with these Bollywood stars

Salman Khan

Salman Khan and Deepika Padukone are yet to star in a film together. Salman Khan and Deepika Padukone are one of the highest paid stars in Bollywood, however, the two have never worked with each other. However, Salman had once said that 'No one has come forward to cast me with her.'

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan is an upcoming star of Bollywood seen in various movies like Pati Patni Aur Woh, Love Aaj Kal 2 and Luka Chuppi. The actor was spotted at the airport, teaching Deepika Padukone the iconic dance steps from his superhit song Dheeme Dheeme. Their dance video had taken over the internet and their fans are longing to watch them together in a film.

Varun Dhawan

Actor Varun Dhawan is known for his romantic, comedy films. Deepika Padukone is yet to work with the actor. Varun Dhawan and Deepika Padukone fans are eager to see them share screen-space.

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan Opens Up On Online Trolling; Says It Affects His Mother, Though Not Him

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan was last seen in the film Thugs of Hindustan along with actor Amitabh Bachchan. The film performed poorly at the box office, despite being one of the most expensive films. It was reported that Deepika Padukone will be seen with actor Aamir Khan in his next movie and fans eagerly await watching them perform together on-screen.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Or Katrina Kaif-Salman Khan; Better On-screen Pair?

Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Chaturvedi rose to fame after featuring in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy. The actor will now be seen in an unnamed project with actors Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday in the lead roles. Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone's fans are eagerly waiting to see them together on-screen.

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan Reveals Why He Wants To Marry A Girl Like Deepika Padukone; Read Here

Also Read: Siddhant Chaturvedi's Reply To A Comment On His Instagram Post Wins The Internet

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.