This Day That Year: When Deepika Supported #AllSleepMatters & Ranbir Opened About Smoking

There are several events in the film industry that have left fans astonished. Here’s taking a look at the shocking news that made headlines last year on June 4. From Deepika’s sleep movement to Ranbir’s revelation about quitting smoking, here is a compilation of some of the unforgettable events and interviews.

2019

Deepika Padukone’s #AllSleepMatters

Deepika Padukone, last year on June 4 spoke about a subject which is close to the hearts of many. Deepika Padukone posted a hilarious question regarding the importance of sleep on her Instagram story. The question asked by her was, “Why is sleeping in considered lazy, but going to bed early isn’t?" The quote was written in chalk on a blackboard. Deepika Padukone also went on to say that she is starting the #AllSleepMatters Movement.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s BTS picture

After wrapping up a major chunk of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra in Bulgaria, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor began shooting the movie in the holy city of Varanasi. Last year, on this day, photos of the couple from the sets of Brahmastra took social media by storm. In the viral photos, love birds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were seen seated on the deck of a boat. While another photo saw them holding hands. In the pictures, Alia can be seen wearing a white top and denim along with a long red shrug while Ranbir can be seen dressed in an olive green shirt and denim.

2018

Ranbir Kapoor spoke about his smoking addiction

On June 4, 2018, in an interview with an entertainment portal, Ranbir Kapoor opened up about his decision to quit smoking. He said that he has been clean for four months. Ranbir Kapoor further said that he is scared because he has been a nicotine addict since he was 15. According to the actor, it is the worst kind of addiction. Ranbir Kapoor also revealed how he doesn’t have the will power to give up his addiction on his own.

Vicky Kaushal’s revelation about Bollywood

While promoting his movie Raazi, Vicky Kaushal opened up how his school friends would react after knowing that his father was a director. Vicky Kaushal said his friends would always ask him about actors. In return, his answer was always the same that he hadn’t met anyone personally. He added that he wasn’t glitter-eyed about Bollywood, but always knew that there is an actor inside him. Be it in school, society or college, he just wanted to be on stage and used to love performing.

