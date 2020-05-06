Deepika Padukone Shares A Picture Of Her Piano Along With A Sweet Note; Check Out The Post

Ever since the lockdown was imposed by the government authorities, many celebrities in India have taken social media to bridge the gap between them and their fans. Among the many celebrities, Deepika Padukone has also been one of the avid social media users during the lockdown. The actor goes on to give fans a glimpse of her life at home. Deepika Padukone recently shared a ‘thankful’ and happy post on her social media handle.

Deepika Padukone took to Instagram to share a picture of her piano at home. In the picture, one can see a sleek glossy finish black piano. And on top of the piano one can also see a few photo frames of the actor. Along with the picture, Deepika Padukone also went on to thank ‘music’ for cheering her during the tough times.

She wrote, “Thank you for the music, the songs I'm(NOT)singing... Thanks for all the joy they're bringing. Who can live without it? I ask in all honesty. What would life be? Without a song or a dance, what are we? So I say thank you for the music for giving it to me... #music.” Check out the stunning picture of the piano from Deepika Padukone's Instagram below.

Earlier to this picture, Ranveer Singh was playing a Q and A round with his fans, where he was answering a few questions of his fans. Among the many questions, one of his fans asked him how is he and Deepika spending their time during the lockdown. To which, Ranveer Singh replied with "eat, sleep, exercise, watch movies". He also mentioned that Deepika Padukone is learning how to play the piano.

The actor then went on to share a picture of Deepika Padukone playing the piano. In the picture, the actor can be seen sitting in front of a piano in casual attire. Deepika Padukone can be seen learning to play the piano with some help from the internet as she keeps the phone in front of her. Check out the picture below.

On the work front

Deepika Padukone will next be seen in Kabir Khan’s much-awaited film, ’83. The film is a biopic on India's cricket World Cup victory in the year 1983. Deepika Padukone will portray the role of Romi Dev, wife of Kapil Dev. The film was expected to hit the silver screens this year; but due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the film has been pushed for a further date.

