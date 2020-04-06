Deepika Padukone Reveals Ranveer Complains She Can't Sit Still, Calls Her ‘phat-phat'

Deepika Padukone has yet once again shared very amusing details about her married life with actor Ranveer Singh. In a recent interview with a media portal, Deepika revealed that Ranveer is annoyed with her constant need of doing something around the house. He gets annoyed if she does not sit still, revealed Deepika. Here is what Deepika Padukone revealed about her time under quarantine and how Ranveer Singh talks about it in their family group.

Ranveer Singh calls Deepika Padukone ‘phat-phat’

In a recent interview, Deepika Padukone talked about her life in quarantine with Ranveer Singh. While talking, she revealed that she had sprained her back two days ago while she was doing some chores in her house. Deepika then added that Ranveer Singh tells Deepika's mother about how she can't sit at one place. She also added that he also tells her mother that she needs something to do all the time. After which she added that she always is up to something to keep her mind occupied. After this, Deepika also revealed that Ranveer Singh calls her actions ‘phat-phat’ and then he complains about it on the family group.

Deepika Padukone also revealed how she got a sprain. She said that a few days ago she was cleaning and that is when she got sprained. She revealed that before going to work out, Ranveer made sure that she was not moving and was resting. She also added that Ranveer also came in for a surprise visit after 20 minutes and saw that she was not in bed and was cleaning a shelf. She then added that he got angry and said "Can you not do this phat phat all the time? Can you sit in one place you have injured your back".

