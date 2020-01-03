Deepika Padukone Starrer Chhapaak's Title Track Is Giving Her Fans "goosebumps"

The title track of Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak was released today, January 3, 2020. This title track has been receiving positive responses online. Deepika Padukone took to Instagram and even shared a video of the song. Read on to know more details about this story.

Chhapaak title track released

Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak has been gaining buzz since the project was announced. Now, the release of the film is just a few days away. Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey-starrer Chhapaak is set to release on January 10, 2020. The trailer of the film received a positive response and since then has added to the anticipation around the film.

Deepika Padukone turned producer with Chhapaak. The film depicts the story and struggle of acid attack survivor-turned-activist Laxmi Agrawal. This Deepika Padukone film has been directed by Meghna Gulzar. Meghna Gulzar has previously directed the Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal-starrer Raazi. Now, the title track of the film was released. The video of the title track shows Deepika Padukone’s acid attack in the film and its following consequences. The Chhapaak title track is being loved by the audience and especially by Deepika Padukone’s fans. Check out their reaction on Twitter below.

Chhapaak is going to be Deepika’s career best performance and will have a huge and everlasting impact on society. This is more than a movie, it is the voice of every acid attack survivor out there. #ChhapaakTitleTrack #Chhapaak #abladnahai pic.twitter.com/1tAheyTN8P — ria (@MonaDarlingx) January 3, 2020

