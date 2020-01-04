Deepika Padukone's Birthday Celebrations Begin In Advance, Paps Say 'make A Wish'

The paparazzi could not wait for Sunday to wish Deepika Padukone as they celebrated her birthday a day in advance. The media persons arranged a special cake for the actor as she was hours away from turning 34. The Om Shanti Om star had her teammates from her upcoming film Chhapaak to make it more special as they geared up for the release as well.

Deepika Padukone had her arms wrapped around her director Meghna Gulzar and co-star Vikrant Massey as she arrived to celebrate with the media persons. The duo even showered flowers on her, making the ‘birthday girl’ blush.

The paparazzi arranged two cakes for the occasion and even asked her to ‘make a wish’ as she obliged them before cutting the cakes. On the directions of the director, they all sang the ‘Happy Birthday’ song together, leaving Deepika delighted.

Here are the posts

Not just for New Year and her birthday, the first few days of January are turning out to be special for the Piku star for the release of Chhapaak. Not just is the movie her first release after two years since Padmaavat, it is also her first after marriage to Ranveer Singh. She also is producing a movie for the first time.

Deepika has been earning praises for her look as acid attack survivor Lammi Aggarwal, ever since the first look and now the trailer released. The songs and promos have also left an impact. The movie is gearing up for release on January 11.

