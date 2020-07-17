Deepika Padukone is one of the highest-paid actors in Bollywood today. She's popular for her screen-stealing performances in almost all of her Bollywood movies. Deepika Padukone is also one of the few actors' from b-town whose films are a box-office hit more often than not. Deepika Padukone played the role of a fighter in the film Chandni Chowk to China while she was seen as a visually-challenged person in the film Lafangey Parindey. Here's a comparison of both her films to know which film did better.

Deepika Padukone's Chandni Chowk to China or Lafangey Parindey: Which film was better?

Chandni Chowk to China

Chandi Chowk to China was an action comedy film which released in the year 2009. The film was directed by Nikkhil Advani and starred Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone and Mithun Chakraborty in the lead roles. Chandi Chowk to China also starred Hong Kong action cinema actor Gordon Liu. The film was made on a huge budget and went on to become the third grossing films of the year making and est collection of ₹1.2 billion. Chandi Chowk to China received mixed reviews from the critics.

The story revolves around a vegetable cutter from Delhi whose friend makes him believe that he's the reincarnation of a slain Chinese revolutionary. He sets out on a journey to China and finds himself in trouble, including being attacked by a female assassin. Deepika Padukone played the role of a female assassin in the film. Akshay Kumar played the role of the vegetable cutter from Delhi, who goes to China.

Lafangey Parindey

Directed by Pradeep Sarkar, the film Lafangey Parindey starred Neil Nitin Mukesh and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. The film was said to be inspired by two films, an American film Ice Castles and a Tamil film Thulladha Manamum Thullum. Lafangey Parindey received mixed reviews from the audience and went on to become a box office hit.

It made an est gross collection of ₹227 million. The film Lafangey Parindey explores the story of an aspiring dancer who gets into an accident with a boy and loses her eyesight. A guilt-ridden boy then helps her gain her confidence and prepare for a dance competition.

