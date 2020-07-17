Deepika Padukone Looks Regal In The Stunning Artwork By Her Fan; See Post Here

Deepika Padukone is one of the well-known celebrities in Bollywood. The actor is known for her myriad roles in films and also enjoys a massive fan-following. She loves communicating with her fans through her social media handle. And every Friday, the Padmaavat actor reposts some artwork by her fans and today being Friday, Deepika shared a stunning artwork by one of her fans which will remind you of her Padmaavat days.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Deepika shared a stunning piece of art created by ZenTee where she looks regal in the Rani Padmaavat avatar encased in the Queen of Diamonds card.

In the artwork, the actor is seen sporting a red and green saree. She also sported traditional statement jewellery and a perfect blend of makeup. Deepika seems to have been left impressed with this artwork as she shared it on her gram and wrote, “Fanart Friday”. Check out the post below.

Also read | Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise: Deepika Padukone Urges All To 'communicate', 'seek Help'

Apart from this post, Deepika often goes on to share such lovely artworks created by her fans. Several videos of the actor talking to fans and paparazzi have been surfacing the internet. The actor is also lauded for her kind and approachable personality. She goes on to have a Q&A round with her fans where they ask her questions and she responds it.

Also read | Deepika Padukone's Latest Quarantine Series Is A Must Watch During The COVID-19 Lockdown

Deepika is currently spending her time with her husband Ranveer Singh and the duo are seen giving glimpses of their lockdown life on their respective social media handle. Right from exercising to throwbacks to their fun banter, they have been sharing it all. The Piku actor did an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session where she went on to reveal that her husband snoozes his alarm several times during the day.

Recently, Deepika also shared an adorable picture with Ranveer to wish him on his birthday. The actor wrote, “The light of my life. The centre of my universe. I wish you good health and peace of mind in abundance. As for the rest, I’ll tell you in person!” Check out their picture below.

Also read | 3 Times Deepika Padukone Asserted On Mental Health Awareness With 'Read After Me' Series

On the work front

Deepika will next be seen in Shakun Batra’s untitled film alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. The filming of the film will commence once the lockdown is lifted. It has also been reported that Deepika has also been prepping for her role from home. The film is expected to release in 2021.

Also read | 5 Important Life Lessons That Deepika Padukone Taught Her Fans

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.