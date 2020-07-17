'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' Completes 5 Years: This Is How Harshaali Malhotra Bagged Munni's Role

Five years ago today, Kabir Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan hit the theatres. This film starred Salman Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead roles. Apart from them, it was Harshaali Malhotra who stole many hearts as she essayed the role of Munni. But did you know that Harshali had to compete with 8000 kids to get the role in Bajrangi Bhaijaan? Read here to know how she bagged the role in the Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer.

How Harshaali Malhotra got Role in Bajrangi Bhaijaan

A few years ago, the casting director of the film, Mukesh Chhabra spoke about the process of finding a child actor for the film. In his interview with an entertainment portal, he expressed that when he got the script of the film, he was requested to get an actor who can spin magic on the big screen when playing the character.

The casting director revealed that he found Harshaali in Gurugram (Gurgaon). He added that someone had sent him the picture off Harshaali and then he had met her. Mukesh also mentioned that they shortlisted three girls and had a 7-10 days workshop for them in which they determined that Hrshaali was going to do the role. In the end, he added that they had auditioned about 8000 children for the role.

It was reported that Harshaali Malhotra was just seven-years-old when the film was released. She was seen as a mute girl in the film. At the start of the movie, Munni gets separated from her mother while they are back on their way to Pakistan from India. She then lands up with Salman Khan’s character Bajranji who decides to help the girl get home. He learns that the girl is from Pakistan and tries to help her. But it is not possible legally so both of them set off on a journey to Pakistan in search of her house along with a Pakistani journalist, played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui. This film was a hit at the box office and has an 8 out of 10-star rating on IMDb.

