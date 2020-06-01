When Deepika Padukone Channeled Her Inner Cinderella In Enormous Gowns

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone kick-started her journey with Om Shanti Om in 2007. Starting with embellished ethnic wear and rich makeup looks, her style has become more international now. In recent times, the actor has been following trending ruffled gowns and dreamy attires with long trails. So, we have compiled the times when Deepika Padukone has channelled her inner Cinderella and graced in enormous gowns. Take a look.

When Deepika Padukone wore big gowns

Deepika Padukone’s ravishing red gown has a touch of royalty. Featuring balloon sleeves and a long trail, the actor’s outfit is the perfect gown for special occasions. Padukone donned an off-shoulder dress during a shoot for Harper Bazaar US magazine. She shared a picture on her official Instagram page, which showcases the actor posting in front of a huge mansion. With the backdrop of cloudy weather and lush green grass, Deepika Padukone is looking quite dreamy. For a complete look, she tied her hair in a sleek ponytail with a middle partition.

Deepika Padukone slayed in a gorgeous pink gown that she wore for Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival. The actor graced the event in a ruffled black and baby pink Giambattista Valli. She posted her looks in a series of Instagram posts. Deepika Padukone pulled back her hair in a messy bun to match with her dramatic off-shoulder gown. She kept her accessories to a minimum and paired silhouette with a pair of leaf-shaped earrings. Moreover, the actor’s makeup included a hit of blush on cheeks, highlighted eyes with a classic cat-eye, and a baby pink lip shade.

In another photoshoot for Harper Bazaar US magazine, Deepika Padukone looked drop-dead gorgeous in a black silhouette gown. Posing against a similar backdrop of an English mansion, she graced in a black halter-neck gown for the digital cover of the magazine. The actor sported minimum accessories and accentuated her look in Rosie Assoulin with a pair of sheer gloves and diamond earrings. Padukone opted for a nude makeup look and styled her hair in a romantic up-do. Take a look.

Deepika Padukone's upcoming projects

On the work front, Deepika Padukone previously appeared in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak. Based on a real-life story, the actor essayed the role of acid attack survivor Malti. The drama flick garnered mostly positive reviews from the critics and the audience alike. Padukone will star in Kabir Khan’s ensemble sports drama movie 83. She will portray Kapil Dev’s wife, Romi Bhatia Dev alongside Ranveer Singh.

