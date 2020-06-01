Deepika Padukone Or Kareena Kapoor Khan: Who's Better In Lead With Saif Ali Khan

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan kick-started his professional journey with Yash Chopra’s Parampara in 1993. He has been a part of around 67 projects in his career spanning 27 years. The actor has never ceased to impress the viewers with his roles alongside popular stars including Kareena Kapoor Khan and Deepika Padukone, to name a few. Saif Ali Khan has often left fans wondering, with whom does he looks better. So, we have mentioned a few movies of the actor with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Deepika Padukone, in which the audience could not get their eyes off them. Take a look.

Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan starrers

Saif Ali Khan shared the screen with Kareena Kapoor Khan for the first time in J P Dutta’s LOC Kargil, which featured an ensemble star cast. The 2003 historical war drama flick garnered mixed reviews from the critics and the audience alike. Later on, they went on to star in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Omkara, which garnered mostly positive reviews and went on to receive various awards and accolades. But Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan became most talked about pair after their appearance in Tashan and Kurbaan in 2008 and 2009 respectively. It sparked their off-screen relationship. The duo last collaborated in Sriram Raghavan’s 2012 spy movie Agent Vinod, a few months before their marriage ceremony took place.

Agent Vinod movie review http://t.co/P6DXLtYy

A visually appealing effort from Saif Ali Khan and team. Worth a watch for the effort — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) March 23, 2012

Kareena Kapoors review | Yes I have seen Saif's "Agent Vinod " it's Small... Cute .. Lots of action and makes me Happy " #sms #OkIamGoing — Angry Bombay Girl (@shadymumbai) March 22, 2012

Saif Ali Khan-Deepika Padukone starrers

Saif Ali Khan has worked with Deepika Padukone in nearly four commercially successful Bollywood movies. They are considered one of the most compatible on-screen couples in the Hindi film industry. The duo collaborated for the first time in Love Aaj Kal in 2009. The romantic comedy-drama garnered positive reviews and was deemed super hit by the box office India. The next year, Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone starred in socio-political drama Aarakshan, which was an average success at the box office. However, it was followed by Homi Adajania’s Cocktail that opened to positive response and was a huge commercial success appreciating the performances of Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty. Later on, the duo worked in the second installment of the Race series. The ensemble drama flick was declared a hit by box office India.

Deepika Padukone IS Veronica ! - First Post ! 4 years of Cocktail pic.twitter.com/UtEZ3zap1h — N ✨ (@nikkits) July 13, 2016

love aaj kal review - The best scripted movie, saif nd deepika sizzle..true, love lasts 4ever — Masoom 🇳🇱 (@cloudjedi_) July 31, 2009

aaawwww!!!@DeepikaPFC:i felt only Deepika Padukone could do justice to Veronica" - Imtiaz Ali http://t.co/B8lQnNvi Aww we think so too :) — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) June 25, 2012

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will play the role of Romi Bhatia Dev in sports drama 83, alongside Ranveer Singh. Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan will appear in Dil Bechara and Bunty Aur Babli 2. On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be next seen in Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha.

