Deepika Padukone Starrers That Will Bring Back Your Travel Memories Amid Lockdown

Deepika Padukone made her Bollywood debut with the movie Om Shanti Om. The movie turned out to be a commercial success and Deepika gained major recognition after her performance. Deepika Padukone emerged as a star in Bollywood with movies like Bajirao Mastani, Cocktail, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Chennai Express. Here are five movies of Deepika Padukone that will bring back your good old travel memories amid lockdown.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani will take you back to the mountains of Manali and reminisce memories of trekking and a good getaway with your friends. The movie stars Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Kalki Koechlin and Aditya Roy Kapur in lead roles. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is directed by Ayan Mukerji. The movie is based on the story of a shy and nerdy girl who decides to go on a vacation with the people she knew during her school days. This vacation changes her whole life giving her friends like family for life.

Chennai Express

Chennai Express starring Deepika Padukone and Shahrukh Khan is directed by Rohit Shetty. The movie will give you a look at the scenic beauty of mountains and greenery as it would take you on a virtual train journey from Mumbai to Chennai. The movie revolves around a man who boards the wrong train and interestingly falls in love with a girl who is the daughter of a local don.

Cocktail

Cocktail is the movie that will cherish your good old memories of living with your friends and enjoying life to the fullest. The movie stars Deepika Padukone, Saif Alia Khan and Diana Penty. The movie is directed by Homi Adajania and produced by Saif Ali Khan and Dinesh Vijan. The movie revolves around three people who coincidentally become friends and later find them in a love triangle.

Piku

Piku is directed by Shoojit Sircar and produced by N. P. Singh, Ronnie Lahiri and Sneha Rajani. It stars Deepika Padukone as the titular protagonist, Amitabh Bachchan and Irrfan Khan, with Moushumi Chatterjee and Jisshu Sengupta portraying supporting roles. The movie takes us back to the memories of a good road journey from Delhi to Kolkata. It also gives major travelling vibes with shots of streets of Kolkata.

Break Ke Baad

Break Ke Baad directed by Danish Aslam stars Deepika Padukone and Imran Khan in lead roles. The movie will certainly give some teen romance vibes and reminisce travel memories of Australia and also takes us back to the time when enjoying concerts was normal. The movie revolves around a girl and boy who decides to break up due to long-distance relationship and the two later find themself falling for each again as they spend time together.

