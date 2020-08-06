Deepika Padukone's 'Chennai Express' Or 'Ram-Leela': Which Film Fared Better At BO?

Deepika Padukone astonished her fans with her performance as a South Indian girl in the film Chennai Express. Similarly, her dance performances in the film Goliyon ki Rasleela Ram-Leela makes it one of her best films so far. Deepika Padukone also received several awards for her roles in these films. Take a look at the box office records of both her film Chennai Express and Goliyon ki Rasleela Ram-Leela to know which film performed better.

Chennai Express or Goliyon ki Rasleela Ram-Leela: Which movie did better?

Chennai Express

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Chennai Express stars Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan in the lead roles. The film followed the story of a man named Rahul who is on his way to immerse his late grandfather’s ashes at Rameshwaram. On his way, he helps a woman board a train unaware that he is inviting trouble. Deepika Padukone played the role of a don’s daughter in the film, while Shah Rukh Khan played the lead as Rahul.

The comedy film received mixed reviews from the critics but broke several box office records. Chennai Express became the quickest film to collect ₹1 billion and became the highest-grossing films of that time. The film made an est. box office collection of ₹423 crores.

Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela

Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela starred Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. It also starred Sharad Kelkar, Supriya Pathak and Richa Chadha in supporting roles. The film Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela is an adaptation of Shakespeare’s classic love story of Romeo and Juliet. The film followed the story of a boy and a girl from rival communities. The two falls in love with each other, but cannot stay with each other since their families have been at war for years.

The film received positive reviews from the critics, with the two leads receiving praises for their performances. The film was made at an est budget of ₹48 crores and made an est gross collection of ₹220 crores. Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela became the highest-grossing films of 2013 and one of the highest-grossing Indian films.

