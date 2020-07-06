When Deepika Padukone Chose Salman Khan Over Ranveer Singh While Answering A Question

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are a power couple and they are extremely versatile in their choice of roles, having given some breathtaking performances. While Deepika is known for her grace and elegant acting, Ranveer is known for his energetic and power-packed performances. The couple is also very well known to be goofy and is seen engaging in some cute moments during many award functions, on talk shows and on social media. One good example is an instance where Deepika chose Salman over Ranveer when asked who looks best shirtless on a talk show. Read ahead to know the entire scoop.

A while back, Deepika Padukone was seen on a famous talk show next to Priyanka Chopra. This happened back in 2014, where both the divas came on to a famous talk show and discussed a lot about their career and love life. Back then, only rumours of Deepika and Ranveer's involvement with each other were present in the press. The host seemed to bother Deepika a lot by asking questions related to her love life, as usual, the diva didn't say much and kept their love a low profile.

In one round where the host asked random questions, he asked her - Who looks best shirtless? The options were - Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, John Abraham or Hrithik Roshan. The diva took a minute to pause and then giggled before saying - uhh.. Salman! The host seemed to have expected the actor to say Ranveer but she chose superstar Salman Khan over Ranveer Singh.

Deepika Padukone started speaking about a friendly relationship with Ranveer in the year 2017, the two had apparently been dating since 2012. They finally tied the knot in Italy, 2018. Since then both of the stars have been very social and have kept posting pictures and videos of their adorable moments online. In one post, Deepika was seen kissing Ranveer on the cheeks. The post was a boomerang and the actor captioned the picture - World’s Most Squishable Face!!!

Check it out:

Promo Pic Credit: Deepika Padukone's Instagram

