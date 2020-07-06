Urvashi Rautela, Deepika Padukone, Other Celebs' Tips To Style White Pant-suit

Wearing a stylish pantsuit for any event is a good fashion choice. Bollywood celebrities opt for elegant formal pantsuit looks that make a great fashion statement. Pantsuits create a well-dressed look and make a person’s personality look bolder. Styles that our Bollywood celebs like Deepika Padukone, Urvashi Rautela, Kangana Ranaut, and others choose are perfect to take fashion cues. So, let’s learn five different tips from these five stylish actors of Bollywood om how to style a pant-suit look-

Also read | Urvashi Rautela-inspired Outfits That Are Perfect For Brunch Dates

B'town celebs give you 5 tips to style white pantsuit

Deepika Padukone – Wear a statement cape and earrings with your pant-suit

Deepika had opted for this white pantsuit for her photoshoot. In this formal look, she is wearing a white formal apparel like a pro, which was designed by Alberta Ferretti. Deepika Padukone stunned in the three-piece pant-suit look. The Padmaavat actor paired her outfit with long diamond earrings and, shimmery silver eyeshadow, and nude shade make-up. Her dress had long flowy cape which graced her style matching it up with black coloured footwear.

Urvashi Rautela – Opt for a statement bralette underneath

Urvashi Rautela, in this picture, can be seen donning a white pantsuit from Mandira Wirk, a luxury fashion label with an Indo-French sensibility. The actor paired this stunning pantsuit with a similar coloured bralette top. Urvashi opted for pink glossy lips that matched with the flowers in her hands. Urvashi looked gorgeous as she stood on the stage, in this striking pant-suit.

Also read | Parineeti Chopra Or Kangana Ranaut, Who Pulled Off The White Formal Wear Better?

Kangana Ranaut – Try his high-neck simple but elegant white t-shirt

Kangana Ranaut wore this all-white formal pant-suit while she attended the online Indian Pavilion. This chic white pantsuit featured a two-piece blazer with gold buttons, and white tailored body-fit pants. She completed her formal look with a simple white tee underneath. Kangana Ranaut paired it with white pointy stilettos and dark sunglasses which made her look perfect. She completed her look curly tresses which were pulled back into a half-up style to make her face view clear.

Parineeti Chopra – white pant-suit with a black crop top

Parineeti Chopra pulled off white pantsuit, which was just on point and grabbed all the attention of the audience. Parineeti opted for a black tube crop top, with white high-waist pants and wore a white blazer on top. Her summer-perfect pantsuit was from Zara and had a plunging neckline. The Ishaqzaade actor matched her outfit with black heels and carried an off-white colour box clutch. Parineeti rounded off her well-fitted tailored suit with delicate jewellery to stay simple yet chic with her bold makeup and sleek middle-parted hairstyle.

Also read | Parineeti Chopra Or Deepika Padukone, Who Styled White Pant-suit Better?

Malaika Arora – Go for a sleek hairstyle with the pantsuit

Malaika Arora also donned a head to toe white pantsuit and looked dapper in that bodysuit. Her pantsuit was styled by celebrity stylist Maneka Harisinghani. The Bollywood fashionista wore this white bodysuit from Purple Paisley. Malaika Arora matched her white look with a blazer from Massimo Dutti and pulled off the outfit like a super stylish diva. For her hairstyle, which was styled by Hiral Bhatia, she opted for a middle-parted sleek low bun. Malaika’s head to toe white look was rounded out with hoop earrings from Viange, white heels, and slight make-up by artist Mehak Oberoi.

Also read | Urvashi Rautela inspired outfits for casual, formal and every other occasion; See pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.