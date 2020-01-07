Deepika Padukone Talks About Working With Salman Khan; Says 'Waiting For Right Script'

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone, who is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Chhapaak, made her comeback after taking a brief break for a year. The trailer of the Meghna Gulzar directorial is receiving a positive response from the audience and the critics.

The makers and actors are promoting the film on a high scale. Recently, in an interview with a leading entertainment portal, Deepika Padukone spoke about her desire to work with Salman Khan. She also revealed that in which type of genre she wants to share the screen space with Salman Khan.

Padukone debuted in the film industry with Shah Rukh Khan's film Om Shanti Om released in 2007. After struggling for a while, she delivered many hit projects. As she was gaining popularity among the audience, many of her fans wanted her to see her paired with Salman.

She opened up about the same and quoted that she is waiting for the right script to work on with the Sultan of Bollywood. She further added that none of them has got an offer to do a film together. According to the report, Deepika would love to do a film with Salman Khan.

Talking further about the same, Deepika Padukone explained that she is waiting for the right kind of script to work on. Claiming herself to be the biggest fan of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, she said that she wants to see Salman Khan in that kind of film or something that he has not done yet. The Padmaavat actor ended the conversation and said its only the script that matters for her.

Upcoming projects and Details of Chhapaak

On the work front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavat starring Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor. Chhapaak is slated to release on January 10, 2020. The story of the film is inspired by a real-life acid attack survivor, Laxmi Aggarwal. Apart from Chhapaak, Deepika will share the screen space with Ranveer Singh in Kabir Khan's next film '83.

