Deepika Padukone Walks The Streets As Malti For A Social Experiment For 'Chhapaak'

Deepika Padukone will be seen soon in much-awaited film, Chhapaak, along with Vikrant Massey. The movie is based on the life of acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal and Deepika will portray her role. Promotions of the film are going on in full swing. In a recent promotion, Deepika is seen as a social experiment. Read to know more.

Deepika Padukone’s social experiment for 'Chhapaak'

'Chhapaak' is about the fight and life acid attack survivors. For the promotion of the film, Deepika Padukone did a social experiment in her recent post on her social media handles. She uploaded a video in which the actor turns into her onscreen character, Malti.

She then goes out to several places, with other acid attack survivors to observe people’s behaviour. The team hid cameras to capture the same.

Deepika with others went to an electronics shop, a supermarket, an accessories shop and a clothes market. The places were crowded with shoppers and sellers. While some helped her, others refused to even talk to her and went away without providing any help. See the video.

Netizens reactions

Great stuff from the team 👏 the world needs to change their attitude towards the survivors. Treat them like one among us. — Versatile Fan (@versatilefan) January 7, 2020

I have no word to say .. it's really Heart touching 😢

We need to change viewpoint ..we can do — iam_cp (@ChhotendraPal) January 7, 2020

This video depicts as a society we fail in humanity....😠😠😔😔😔 — ☄α§hù☄ (@flawed_ash) January 7, 2020

👏👏..great — Pankti Agarwal (@Panktiibypankti) January 7, 2020

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the drama film has gained a lot of buzz. While Deepika Padukone will play Malti, Vikrant Massey will be seen as a social activist Amol. The film is produced by Meghna Gulzar, Deepika Padukone and Govind Singh Sandhu in collaboration with Fox Star Studios.

Chhapaak is set to release on January 10, 2020. It will clash with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior starring Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, Kajol, Jagapathi Babu and Sharad Kelkar in the lead roles.

