Deepika Padukone Confirms Seeing A Pic Of Kapil Sharma's New-born, Says, She's 'adorable'

Through a comment on Instagram, Deepika Padukone revealed that she is indeed one of the first few people to catch a glimpse of Kapil Sharma's newborn daughter. Just yesterday, the actress appeared on the show with director Meghna Gulzar to promote their film, Chhapaak. A popular photographer shared a picture of the two from the sets and captioned the picture asking if the ace-comedian has shown the actress his newborn baby's picture. To which Padukone commented saying, “He did! & she’s adorable!”

Kapil Sharma & Deepika Padukone on the sets

The actor was all smiles as she greeted the audience when she was introduced by the host of the show. She was wearing a boho style pink ensemble with matching pants. The actor also added a similar coloured jacket to complete the look. Deepika also wore heavy silver earrings and several bracelets on her wrist to complete the boho look

Padukone answers:

Kapil announced on Monday that he and Ginni have become proud parents of a baby girl. “Blessed to have a baby girl. Need ur blessings. Love u all. Jai mata di,” he wrote on Twitter. Several celebrities, including Anil Kapoor, Himansh Kohli and singer Guru Randhawa, congratulated the couple on the new addition to their family.

Blessed to have a baby girl 🤗 need ur blessings 🙏 love u all ❤️ jai mata di 🙏 — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) December 9, 2019

On the work front for Deepika:

The trailer of Chhapaak has gained several positive reviews from fans and many superstars as well. The film is based on the story of Laxmi Agarwal who was an acid attack survivor. The film will see Deepika playing the role of Malti who fights against the system to ban the unregulated sale of acid. Vikrant Massey will be seen playing her love interest in the film. The movie is co-produced by Deepika herself and is expected to release on January 10, 2020.

