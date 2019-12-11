Deepika Padukone Says Socially Responsible Films Can Still Be Entertaining

Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey starrer Chhapaak launched its official trailer a few hours ago and the trailer has been trending on number one since yesterday. At the trailer launch event of the film, Deepika Padukone was seen getting emotional after watching the entire trailer for the first time. While speaking to the media, an array of topics about the movie Chhapaak as well as films, in general, were answered. Deepika Padukone along with co-star Vikrant Massey and director Meghna Gulzar answered the questions of the media.

Deepika Padukone was asked if she believed that we should introspect what is put on the silver screen, considering the impact it has on the audience. The question was asked about the fact that Bollywood has normalised the concept of 'No' as being a 'Maybe'. Deepika started by saying that she cannot speak for everyone, however, she also believes that the youth and the society are impacted by cinema, to an extent that what we eat and how we dress is also taken from the films. But, she added that what a person makes out of that opportunity of having a mass appeal is an individualist point of view.

Deepika Padukone further added that if the movie is based on a social issue or is socially responsible does not mean that the movie has to be a serious or a hard-hitting one. Drawing an example from her own film Piku, she stated that the film was extremely socially responsible, however, it was entertaining at the same time. She concluded by saying that even if a film is socially responsible, the story can be told entertainingly and engagingly.

Chhapaak director Meghna, while speaking on the same stated that cinema is both inspiring and influencing which can create both negative as well as a positive impact on the audience. She also added that she agrees with Deepika’s view that how to deal with a mass appeal is an individual thing. She further added that if every cinema was responsible, the number of theatregoers will significantly reduce in number, and hence a certain level of entertainment is important. She believes that entertainment can be done responsibly as well.

Actor Vikrant Massey stated that he believes that social responsibility is not a one-way street. He also believes that the responsibility is not only of the writer and the makers but also of the audiences. He further added that according to him, the fact that ‘Cinema is a reflection of the society’ is true. He added that if the question of making a responsible cinema is asked to the writer, creators and makers, the audience must also be asked if we as citizens are responsible enough in our day to day life.

