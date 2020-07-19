Deepika Padukone's Guinness World Record Might Leave You Stumped; Check Out

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone, who is widely known for her impeccable on-screen performances, has delivered numerous record-breaking films. Along with breaking records, Deepika Padukone has also created a few records, including a Guinness World record. According to the website of a Guinness World record, Deepika Padukone holds the title of being the highest-earning Bollywood actress. Read on to know what is the whopping amount that has made Deepika the highest-earning Bollywood actress.

Deepika Padukone's Guinness World record

The Guinness World record's 2019 report stated that the highest annual earnings for a Bollywood actress is an estimated Rs 112.8 crores ($15.37 million; £12.04 million) by Deepika Padukone. The report further added that her earning is calculated according to the latest available Celebrity 100 data published by Forbes India, that is between October 1, 2017 and September 30, 2018. The report also stated that Padukone is fourth on the list of top-earning Indian celebrities.

The report also mentioned Padukone's most successful Bollywood movie at the box office, that is Padmaavat (India, 2018). In the film she was featured as the Rajasthan Queen Padmavati; this historical epic earned $74,630,951 (£54,555,000) at the worldwide box office, although mostly from its domestic audience. Her Hollywood debut, xXx: Return of Xander Cage, was also stated as her biggest box-office success, which grossed $345,038,228 (£255,700,000) globally and featured Deepika in the role of Serena.

Deepika Padukone's net worth

Deepika Padukone reportedly charges a huge lump-sum of approximately ₹ 10 crores for a single film. The YJHD actor manages to earn a major chunk of money from brand endorsements too. It is estimated that she charges around ₹ 8 crores for all her product endorsements. Reportedly, Deepika Padukone’s net worth has shown a rapid rise of 40% in the last three years. Deepika Padukone has also donated huge amounts of money to charity. She has also adopted a village in Maharashtra and has helped them in order to get them an efficient electricity supply.

Deepika Padukone's projects

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone was last seen playing the role of an acid attack survivor in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak. Though the film bagged a positive response from the critics, it failed to grab the footfalls at the BO. She will soon join hands with director Shakun Batra for his upcoming directorial venture. The yet-to-be-titled film will also feature Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. Apart from this, she will play an extended cameo in Ranveer Singh's next sports-biopic '83.

