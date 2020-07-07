'The Kissing Booth 2' Trailer: The New Love Triangle Will 'break Rules & Hearts'

Recently, the popular OTT platform, Netflix, dropped the trailer of much-awaited sequel, The Kissing Booth 2. The trailer picked up where the original film left off, with Noah in college at Harvard and Elle returning to high school for senior year. But, their long-distance relationship became complicated after Elle met a “charismatic new classmate” named Marco, played by Taylor Zakhar Perez, and Noah befriended a “seemingly-perfect college girl” named Chloe, played by Maisie Richardson-Sellers, according to the official synopsis. The trailer of the upcoming sequel also read, "Rules can be broken but so can hearts".

The Kissing Booth 2 cast

Netflix announced The Kissing Booth sequel on Valentine’s Day of 2019 but without a formal date for the premiere. Later, Joey King revealed The Kissing Booth 2 release date in May of 2020, during a “Kissing Booth Secrets Live” online event, confirming it would drop on July 24. The live stream also included a fan Q&A, movie trivia, and introductory interviews with Perez and Richardson-Sellers, who will be seen playing new love interests in the sequel.

During the same, Perez gave a sneak peek into the upcoming sequel and said that his character, “a musical and charismatic new classmate,” would “form a close relationship” with Elle. All three actors hinted that the new connection would result in plenty of drama for the couple. Fans can be certain Elle and Noah’s long-distance relationship will bring new surprises and shenanigans into the mix.

The two-part rom-com, The Kissing Booth, is based on the novel of the same name by Beth Reekles. Reportedly, she self-published it on Wattpad. The second book in the series is going the distance and dives into the ways Elle and Noah's newly-committed relationship is challenged by geography and new love interests.

The first installment of the film was released in 2018 and was an instant hit despite receiving a negative response from the critics. The Vince Marcello directorial film followed Elle (Joey King), a quirky, late-blooming teenager whose budding romance with the high school senior Noah (Jacob Elordi) changed her lifelong friendship with Noah's younger brother Lee (Joel Courtney) in jeopardy.

