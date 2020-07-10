Prabhas-Pooja Hegde's 'Radhe Shyam' Look Unveiled, Fans Call It 'second Look Of Kanche'

On Friday, the makers of Radhe Shyam revealed the film's first look poster. Actor Prabhas took to his Instagram to share the poster with his fans. Though the poster received a great response within no time, a section of fans was quick to see similarities between the poster of the 2021 release and a poster of Varun Tej's hit film Kanche.

Netizens also mentioned that just like Radhe Shyam, which is set in the 1960s, Kanche, too, was a period drama. Before checking out what netizens have to say about it, scroll down to see Prabas starrer Radhe Shyam's poster.

Radhe Shyam's poster

Check out some reactions below:

Kanche, a Telugu-language film, released in 2015. The war-drama featured Varun Tej, Pragya Jaiswal, and Nikitin Dheer in the lead roles. The film was not only a BO success but also bagged a National Award.

I think it's better to say... The second look of #Kanche #RadheSyam what about ur opinion guys.....🤔 pic.twitter.com/Qqi6dKTj1p — @Santosh90 (@PottangiSantosh) July 10, 2020

Kanche Kanche Lite



😂😂😷 pic.twitter.com/aF6nJA4zwk — 👌🌟_ ABHISHEK DHFM (@Abhishek_kunche) July 10, 2020

Note : it's my personal View I'm not trying to blame any one so take it in a positive way . Expectations Vs Reality

Sooo not try to match someone's work it gives you bitter results sooo it's better to going with your own way

Best Poster

Best look's #Kanche #MegaPrince #VarunTej pic.twitter.com/ansSq00hSp — MegaPrince Pawan Naidu (@MegaprinceNaidu) July 10, 2020

Producing label UV Creations' Pramod shared in a statement, "It’s an exciting moment for all of us to bring the much-awaited poster of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde from our next project, Radheshyam. It’s always fun and enriching to work with Prabhas. We are delighted to collaborate with Bhushan Kumar and the team of T-Series after our previous project together, Saaho which received a great response from everyone”.

Producer Bhushan Kumar said, “Working with Prabhas and the team of UV Creations on Saaho was an experience, we could explore and expand our production with a multilingual film. While we began discussions for another collaboration, Radhe Shyam became the perfect choice to work the next one together. Our announcement poster only created such a spur. With this first look launch, we give a glimpse of Prabhas and Pooja’s chemistry in the film and we have already had people from the industry showing curiosity to know more”.

Details of Radhe Shyam

Radhe Shyam will also feature Bhagyashree, Sachin Khedekar, Murli Sharma, Priyadarshi, Sasha Chettri, Sathyan, and Kunaal Roy Kapur. The film was edited by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao and the VFX Producer is Kamal Kannan. Manoj Paramahamsa is the one involved with its cinematography and the film's production designer is RRaveendar. Along with Pramod and Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi has also jointly produced the upcoming film.

