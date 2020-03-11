The Debate
Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra & Other Divas Make Chic Statements In Holi Outfits

Fashion

Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Sunny Leone and other Bollywood divas not only celebrated Holi but also kept their style game high on the occasion. Check out

Written By Jiya Chulet | Mumbai | Updated On:
Deepika Padukone

People in India enjoyed one of the most celebrated festivals, Holi, on March 10, 2020. From Deepika Padukone to Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bollywood divas grabbed the opportunity to make their fans skip a heartbeat with their glamourous avatars. Here are a few Bollywood divas who caught the attention of fans with their Holi outfits. 

Deepika Padukone

Apart from her acting, Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone is widely known for her style game among her fans. A video surfing online features Deepika Padukone dancing on Balam Pichkari. The Bajirao Mastani actor is seen sporting a casual look in a plain white crop top paired with blue denim.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

READ | Sunny Leone, Hina Khan And Deepika Padukone Slayed The All-denim Look; See Pics

Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone celebrated Holi with her husband and three kids. The Ek Paheli Leela actor is seen in a traditional outfit for the occasion. She paired a pink bandhani dupatta with a white Patiala salwar. Keeping the jewellery minimal, she went for a pair of earrings and a set of colourful bangles.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

READ | Priyanka Chopra To Sunny Leone: Celebrity-inspired Slip Dresses To Wear For Any Party

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' pre-holi celebration took the internet by storm as the duo looked classy in white outfits. Priyanka Chopra opted for a black round neck t-shirt and shorts from her wardrobe for the Holi celebration. Whereas, Nick Jonas went for a simple white shirt.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

READ | 'Mere Angne Mein' Song Out; Fans Pour Love For Asim Riaz- Jacqueline Fernandez Number

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez turned many heads at her Holi bash 2020. Jacqueline wore a white lehenga paired with a backless choli. Her lehenga was repleted with colourful details.  To complete her look, she went for a pair of green and silver jhumkas. Take a look below:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

Kareena Kapoor Khan

To slay in any style is not a new thing for Kareena Kapoor  Khan. Bebo's style statements have always inspired her fans. On the occasion of Holi 2020, Kareena donned a casual traditional white palazzo paired with long white kurta and dupatta. Her husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan also twinned with Kareena in an all-white attire. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

READ | Jacqueline Fernandez Was Asked To Get A Nose Job Done? Actress Makes SHOCKING Revelations

First Published:
