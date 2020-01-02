Deepika Padukone Dons An All-black Attire For 'Chhapaak's Promotions In Mumbai

Deepika Padukone is all set for the release of her upcoming film, Chhapaak. The movie is a biopic that is based on the life of acid attack survivor and motivational speaker Laxmi Agarwal. With the film's release only a few days away, Deepika has been busy promoting Chhapaak and she recently attended a promotional event in Mumbai.

Deepika Padukone's all-black look during Chhapaak promotions in Mumbai

Deepika Padukone graced the Chhapaak promotions in a stunning all-black look, alongside her co-star, Vikrant Massey. Deepika wore a pitch-black jumpsuit that also had a long and stylized belt. She completed her look with a pair of black high heels and large golden hopped earrings. Meanwhile, Vikrant Massey donned a completely light blue attire. The actor wore a matching pair of blue jeans and a blue jacket. Even the T-shirt underneath his jacket was a light shade of blue. He completed his look with a pair of simple white sneakers. Check out the pictures of Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey from the promotional event for Chhapaak in Mumbai:

Chhapaak is set to release on January 10, 2020. The movie is directed by Meghna Gulzar, and Deepika Padukone has also worked as a producer for the film. Deepika will play the role of Malti in the movie, who is based on the real-life acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Vikrant Massey will play Amol, who is based on Laxmi's real-life partner and husband. In an interview with a media portal, Deepika Padukone revealed that Chhapaak might be the most difficult film she has ever done. While the role itself was hard-hitting, and she struggled during the filming for the movie was due to the prosthetics she had to wear on her face.

Meanwhile, Deepika will also be seen in the upcoming sports biopic, '83. The movie will star Ranveer Singh in the role of Kapil Dev and Deepika will play the role of his wife, Romi Dev. The movie is set to release on April 10, 2020, and is directed by Kabir Khan.

