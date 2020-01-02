Deepika Padukone Reveals To Kartik Aaryan The Weirdest Rumour She Heard About Herself

Deepika Padukone has been promoting her film Chhapaak recently. The actor has been praised critics and fans alike for an incredible portrayal of her character in the film. Recently she was sharing screen space with Kartik Aaryan for an award show.

"Ranveer se zyada main khane ke bare mein sochti hoon," says 'forever-a-foodie' Deepika, and his reaction is hilarious

The Pyaar ka Punchnama actor recently asked Deepika in the Star Screen Awards about the weirdest rumour she has heard about herself. The actor then went on to say that, people often perceive that she eats less to keep herself in shape. However, the Bajirao Mastani actor claimed that she is a foodie and loves eating and has no restrictions. She also claimed that she thinks more about food than her husband Ranveer Singh.

Join @TheAaryanKartik and me as we welcome the New Year and celebrate Malti’s Journey of Triumph over Trauma!

Tonight only on the Star Screen Awards at 8 PM!#Chhapaak @StarPlus pic.twitter.com/hmVrLMvw3b — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) December 31, 2019

To this Ranveer was seen yelling from the crowd, “Haan haan apne haathon se khilata hoon main”. Meaning that he is the one who feeds her with his own hands. The audience was caught by surprise by this gesture and burst into laughter. Fans of the two megastars called them cute and adorable on social media post this banter. People have always been fans of their chemistry on and off-screen and hence found this moment to be extremely adorable.

After this, the Chhapaak actor blushed on stage and a few moments later danced to a popular song with Kartik. The actor is indeed an avid food lover and her love for food is evident from several posts that she shares on social media. The actor does not shy away from posting quirky and food appreciation posts on Instagram.

