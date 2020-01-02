Deepika Padukone Shares Funny Story On Precautions She Takes On Holiday With Ranveer Singh

The fact that Ranveer Singh is high on energy most of the times is well-known. Be it waving at fans from the top of a car, climbing on a table at a club or having the most unique ways to pose at events or walking the ramp, the actor is known for being a livewire. While even fans know about it, the best person to talk about it is his wife Deepika Padukone.

Deepika recently revealed a hilarious anecdote about how Ranveer’s over-enthusiasm often puts her in unusual situations. The actor shared that she often carries safety pins and a thread-needle set with her whenever they are travelling together. And it even came in handy once when her husband’s energy got the better of him abroad.

“We were at a music festival in Barcelona. Ranveer was doing a weird dance step while in a pair of loose pants. Suddenly, I heard an unusual sound; his pant had ripped. I was sewing his pants while people danced around me,” Deepika was quoted as saying on The Kapil Sharma Show.

While there are numerous instances of Ranveer turning out to be life of the party or the centre of attraction at an event, even Deepika is known to join him sometimes.

One such instance was at one of their wedding receptions, where Amitabh Bachchan and other stars were present. The pictures and videos of the couple, along with Big B, dancing to Jumma Chumma, and other tracks, had gone viral then.

What’s Deepika up to ?

Meanwhile, Deepika is currently gearing up for the release of Chhapaak. She plays the role of famous acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal in the Meghna Gulzar directorial. The actor is also one of the producers of Chhapaak, that hits the theatres on January 11.

