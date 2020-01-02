Deepika Padukone Clicked By Paps Visiting Clinic In Mumbai; See Pics

Deepika Padukone is that one actor in Bollywood whose every move is worth a headline, which she has earned through her excellent work. The actor is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming movie Chhapaak. Deepika Padukone was recently spotted outside a clinic.

Deepika Padukone visits the doctor

The actor seems to be constantly followed by the paparazzi. She was clicked stepping out of a car outside a clinic in Mumbai. Deepika was seen in a comfortable attire. She was seen wearing a black Nike hoodie, black slacks, and white shoes. She also sported big black glares.

The actor was seen greeting Lara Dutta's sister and her daughter. She can be seen placing a soft kiss on the little girl's cheek and she also kissed her hand. She came out from the clinic with the mother and daughter duo.

Deepika is busy with her upcoming movie Chhapaak. The actor has been very active on her Instagram and has been posting a lot of videos and pictures promoting the film. Deepika Padukone will be playing the role of Malti, who is the victim of an acid attack. Malti, supported by the media, friends, and family, then seeks for justice for herself. The movie also stars Vikrant Massey and Ankit Bisht.

Deepika also shared a picture of herself on the cover of the Hindi magazine Grahlaxmi. She featured on the cover along with Laxmi Agarwal, on whom her character Malti is based in Chhapaak. While Laxmi can be seen in a beautiful saree, Deepika can be seen in a pink dress.

The movie Chhapaak will hit the theatres on January 10, 2020. The movie is directed by Meghna Gulzar. The music of the movie is given by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy.

