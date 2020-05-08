From Deepika Padukone's Shopping Fail To Ariana Grande's Boyfriend, Today's Top Stories

Elon Musk and Grimes were once again in the spotlight as they finally revealed how to pronounce their son's name. Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone failed at grocery shopping while Ariana Grande revealed her new boyfriend. Here are the top entertainment stories for May 8, 2020.

Deepika Padukone failed at online grocery shopping

Deepika Padukone was recently displeased when she failed to order groceries online. Deepika Padukone even shared multiple screenshots of her order process. Though there were still some slots available for May 10, 2020, when Deepika Padukone tried to confirm the order, the portal told her that there were no free dates available for online delivery.

[Image from Deepika Padukone Instagram]

Ariana Grande talks about her new boyfriend, Dalton Gomez

In her latest music video with Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande talks about her new boyfriend, Dalton Gomez. The music video, Stuck With U, also featured other celebrity couples. At one point in the music video, Ariana Grande even kissed Dalton Gomez, sealing the deal for her fans.

Chahatt Khanna deactivates her Instagram account after hitting back at trolls

Chahatt Khanna, most known for Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, recently deactivated her Instagram page. She took this drastic step after she was brutally trolled online for being a single mother. Before deactivating her Instagram account, Chahatt Khanna hit back against her trolls with two heated posts in her Instagram story.

Elon Musk and Grimes both give a different pronunciation for X Æ A-12's name

After several fans asked Grimes how she pronounced her son's name, the singer responded by saying that the X was just that, an X. She then added that Æ was pronounced as A and I, like the word A.I. However, Elon Musk had a completely different pronunciation for X Æ A-12's name. In an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, Elon Musk revealed that the name was actually suggested by Grimes. He then added that Æ was pronounced as 'Ash'.

Mumbai Police share a meme inspired by Elon Musk

Mumbai Police's social media handle is undoubtedly creative and they often share socially relevant information via memes and jokes. The Mumbai Police recently shared a new lockdown mandate that was inspired by Elon Musk's son's name. Many fans took to the comments section to try and decode this hilarious message.

[Promo image from Deepika Padukone and Ariana Grande Instagram]

