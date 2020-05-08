Ariana Grande Seals The Deal With A Kiss As She Introduces Boyfriend In Latest Music Video

Ariana Grande had been keeping her love-life pretty low key until now. However, the singer chose to make her relationship with Dalton Gomez public as they shared a kiss and danced together in Grande's new music video, Stuck With U. Although many other celebrities including Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin made an appearance in the video, the internet is breaking with this new couple on the block.

Ariana Grande's relationship with Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande released her much-anticipated music video, Stuck With U in collaboration with Justin Bieber. Almost at towards the end of the video, Grande and Dalton Gomez gets cosy dancing together and ending it with a kiss. The music video indicated that both are lodging together during the quarantine and this was also confirmed by a source close to the couple.

Image credit: YouTube

Also Read: Justin Bieber & Ariana Grande's 'Stuck With U' Is 'current Mood' Exclaim Netizens

Many celebrities made an appearance in Stuck With U's video. Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Baldwin were also a part of it along with Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner. However, what stole everyone's attention was the scene with Ariana Grande's boyfriend. At the end of the music video, Grande said how all the proceeds from Stuck With U would go to charitable trusts.

Image credit: YouTube

Also Read: Ariana Grande Refuses Carole Baskin From Featuring In Her Music Video With Justin Bieber

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez were rumoured to be dating since March and seen getting close during Valentine's Day. Dalton Gomez is a real estate agent and the singer was deliberately trying to keep their relationship a secret. A source close to her reportedly said that Dalton is one of the people that she is close to right now. Ariana has been trying to keep it a private affair but seems very happy with him.

Image credit: YouTube

Also Read: Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande Drop New Quarantine Song ‘Stuck With U'

Last month, Ariana Grande had herself said in an Instagram story that she has been purposely keeping her relationship private. This is due to the online harassment that she had faced earlier. Ariana wrote, "Sharing special, personal life things that make u happy on the internet can be truly traumatic...I know I’ve taken a step back from doing so to protect my loved ones and myself but I just wanted to share this and let u know how perfectly u expressed this and how appreciated u are for doing so @florencepugh".

Image credit: YouTube

Watch the video of Stuck With U

Also Read: Neha Kakkar BEATS Ariana Grande To Become The Second-most Viewed Female Artist Globally

Also Read: Ariana Grande's Obsessive Fan Given A Permanent Restraining Order over Privacy Violation

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.