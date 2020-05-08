Justin Bieber & Ariana Grande's 'Stuck With U' Is 'current Mood' Exclaim Netizens

A week after promoting their highly-anticipated collaboration on social media, pop sensations Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande finally released their song titled Stuck with U, along with its music video today, i.e. May 8, 2020. While the much-awaited song not only gave fans a new jam to obsess over, it also has a cause attached to it. Both Bieber and Grande joined hands to raise funds for the COVID-19 fronline warriors through their latest release.

Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande's 'Stuck with U' focuses on life during a pandemic

The pop superstars Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande's latest single 'Stuck w U' pays tribute to all the first responders on the front lines. Through this release, they will also raise funds for the First Responders Children’s Foundation. Stuck with U is now available for everyone to stream on a number of websites, including Apple Music, Spotify and Gaana. The music video of the song also dropped on YouTube today and gives an insight into the everyday lives of Americans in the lockdown as the country is struggling to curb the rapid spread of COVID-19. Alongside Bieber and Ariana, the music video also stars some big names from the showbiz including Bieber's lady love Hailey Baldwin, Gwyneth Paltrow, Kar-Jenner sisters, Demi Lovato, Ayesha and Steph Curry to name a few.

The First Responders Children’s Foundation spoke about the utilisation of funds raised by the song. They stated that all the funds will be used for scholarships and grants for children of firefighters, paramedics, health workers and police officers who are risking their lives to save everyone from falling prey to the novel Coronavirus. In an interview with a news portal, Ariana Grande shared her experience stating that she and Bieber are very excited about the collaboration for many reasons. She further expressed that they hope it makes a big difference and also hopes that it uplifts everyone by making them feel happy during such tough circumstances.

Check out some fan reactions to 'Stuck with U' below:

this is such a good song to hear during this pandemic attack where we all are stuck at home~ i luv u both😭#STUCKWITHU pic.twitter.com/SRdgvYDGhg — rosedawson (@zabrinabunga16) May 8, 2020

me when justin and ariana matched their voices and held the note #STUCKWITHU pic.twitter.com/zsfNafA1vS — sasha💚 misses justin (@flatlineuhl) May 8, 2020

I HAVE AN ORAL EXAM IN ONE HOUR BUT I'M OVER HERE LISTENING TO THIS MASTERPIECE OMG #STUCKWITHU pic.twitter.com/2vCfiinPca — Nawel 🌴 (@drewsdacre) May 8, 2020

Got me feeling some type of way #STUCKWITHU pic.twitter.com/Tr9KHts3XN — giovanna (@gioo_xo) May 8, 2020

