Ariana Grande Refuses Carole Baskin From Featuring In Her Music Video With Justin Bieber

Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber have come together for a collaboration song titled Stuck With U. The song has just recently released and the sales and streams of the song will be donated to First Responders Children's Foundation. The music video of Stuck With U features Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande along with a number of people who sent their clips to get featured in the music video. But it is now revealed that one of the clips was submitted by Carole Baskin from the Tiger King fame which was refused by Ariana Grande. Check it out below -

Ariana Grande refused Carole Baskin's clip

Justin Bieber shared a video of Carole Baskin and Howard dancing wearing Tiger aesthetics. The video was shared as a teaser by Justin Bieber but Ariana Grande was quick to comment that she did not approve it for the final cut. Ariana also shared that she is surprised that the video of Carole Baskin and Howard dancing on Stay With U also exists. Whereas, she also replied back to a fan who found Ariana Grande's reaction funny. Check out her reaction below -

for the record, i did not allow or approve this clip to be in the actual video. but. nonetheless. it exists and that’s ..... unique.

anyway, 7.5 hours ! — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 7, 2020

Both Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber had revealed that they will be collaborating for a song and also share the proceeds to First Responder Children's Foundation. It is unclear why Ariana Grande rejected Carole Baskin's submission of the dance video. But Carole Baskin was speaking to a leading news daily in the USA where she revealed that she herself submitted the clip to feature in the music video.

She expressed that she is not happy about getting rejected but is happy that Justin Bieber shared the video on his Twitter account. In conclusion, Carole Baskin stated that she hopes the video uploaded by Justin Bieber does not get subjected to hate by people who have been 'misled' by Tiger King.

