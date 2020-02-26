Lafangey Parindey, Break Ke Baad, And Other Deepika Padukone Movies That Are Underrated

Chhapaak star Deepika Padukone has portrayed many substantial roles in her movies and has shown her versatility as an actor. Deepika Padukone has proved that she can do both commercial and art movies with equal ease. Here is a list of movies that Deepika Padukone has featured in which were secretly loved by the audience even though they couldn't mint much at the box office.

ALSO READ| Priyanka Chopra's Deep V-neck Grammys Look Inspires Bhumi Pednekar And Deepika Padukone

Underrated Deepika Padukone films

Lafangey Parindey

This YRF film starred Neil Nitin Mukesh and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. The highlight of the movie was the brilliant plot of the movie where Deepika Padukone as a blind woman was simply unmissable. The plot of the movie was partly inspired by the American hit film called Ice Castles and partly by the Tamil film titled Thulladha Manamum Thullum. Even though the movie did not perform that well at the box office, it is one of the underrated movies of Deepika.

ALSO READ| Deepika Padukone Shares A Close Bond With These Three Actors, Take A Look

Tamasha

The Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone starrer released in 2015 and was one of the complicated plots Bollywood has ever made. The film was directed by Imtiaz Ali. Tamasha's plot was all about a man's journey to finding himself and not adjusting to the accepted social conventions in society. The screenplay was quite unique and yet relatable. The movie garnered less than impressive box office collections but it was still loved by those who actually understood the art of the film.

ALSO READ| Khuda Jaane To Subhanallah; Deepika Padukone And Ranbir Kapoor's Melodious Romantic Songs

Kartik Calling Kartik

This Farhan Akhtar starrer is one of the more underrated movies of Deepika Padukone. The film's script completely speaks for itself and is brilliantly portrayed on screen as well. The psycho-thriller film saw Farhan Akhtar suffering from a split personality disorder, the fact which was unrevealed till the climax of the film. Despite its poor performance at the box office, the film's story and the lead actors' chemistry make the movie exceptional and a must-see.

Break Ke Baad

Break Ke Baad is another underrated film of Deepika Padukone that many might not have heard of. Both Imran Khan and Deepika Padukone excel in their acting skills portraying a long-distance couple who go through various circumstances only to realise that they are perfect for each other. The character roles are brilliantly written and the direction by Danish Aslam also brought newness and freshness into the love story. The film performed averagely at the box office.

ALSO READ| Deepika Padukone's Tweet On '83 Draws Controversy, Triggers Massive Debate On Social Media

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.