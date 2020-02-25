Deepika Padukone's Tweet On '83 Draws Controversy, Triggers Massive Debate On Social Media

Deepika Padukone, who will next be seen in the role of Romi Dev in Kabir Khan's 83 recently landed in hot waters for posting a 'backward tweet'. In a social media post, the actress wrote that the Kapil Dev biopic for her is an 'ode to every woman who puts her husband's dream before her own'. However, this did not sit well with several social media users. Many people felt that she was 'promoting patriarchy' at a time when women need to be 'more confident & supportive' of womenfolk.

Deepika Padukone's tweet draws ire

“To be able to play a small part in a film that captures one of the most iconic moments in sporting history has been an absolute honour. Ive seen very closely the role a wife plays in the success of her husband’s professional and personal aspirations in my mother and 83 for me in many ways is an ode to every woman who puts her husband’s dream before her own...#thisis83,” she had captioned the image.

“To play a small part in a film that captures one of the most iconic moments in sporting history has been an absolute honour!83 for me is an ode to every woman who puts her husband’s dream before her own...” #ThisIs83 pic.twitter.com/JHTjQE8KC3 — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) February 19, 2020

The tweet triggered a massive debate on social media with a few agreeing and a few disagreeing. "Nothing to celebrate about that", "A feminist is anyone who recognizes the equality and full humanity" read a few tweets. See below-

Nothing to celebrate about that... — Nida Kirmani (@nidkirm) February 20, 2020

Feminism is about choices.

And that's her choice on what to celebrate, just like its your opinion that it nothing to be happy about. — Halwa-e-Hind (@e_halwa) February 20, 2020

A feminist is anyone who recognizes the equality and full humanity of women and men. — #Motivation for life🍀 (@what_slife) February 19, 2020

’83 is an upcoming sports biography directed by Kabir Khan. It stars Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Adinath Kothare, Saqib Saleem, Dhairya Karwa, Sahil Khattar, Dinker Sharma, Chirag Patil, Harrdy Sandhu, and Ammy Virk. The plot of the film revolves around Kapil Dev's journey as well as how he became the captain of the India national cricket team and won the 1983 Cricket World Cup.

