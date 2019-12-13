Deepika Padukone’s upcoming fil Chhapaak is steadily becoming one of the most anticipated films to come out next year. Her fans have applauded her portrayal of the character Malti in the film. The movie has been directed by Meghna Gulzar and will see Vikrant Massey alongside Deepika.

Deepika Padukone finds the title of sexiest Asian woman 'ironic' as it coincides with Chhapaak's release

Recently the actor was declared Sexiest Asian Woman of the decade by an online portal in London. Deepika shared what she feels about the accolade that she is bestowed with. The actor shared that she finds the title to be ironic. The actor said, that she finds it ironic how the title came along the time of her film Chhapaak. She continued saying this is the best time to redefine beauty and how we perceive beauty standards in general.

The trailer of the film was recently launched, where Deepika broke down in tears while talking about the film. The audience has hailed the actor with praises and admiration for her role. Renowned actors of the Hindi film industry have also called her brave for taking up such an important role regarding social issues. The film is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. The actor will also be seen in Kabir Khan’s ’83 playing the role of Kapil Dev’s wife.

