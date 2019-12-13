Deepika Padukone Looks Like A Queen With Her Cape In Recent Insta Post

Deepika Padukone is one of the most talented actors in Bollywood, and also a style icon with her national and international appearances. The actor has left no stone unturned in preparing for her next release Chhapaak. While the audience will see her in a different appearance in the film, here are some of the pictures of the actor that show her glam avatar.

Also Read | Ranu Mondal Beats Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone & Other Celebs To Achieve THIS Rare Feat

The Queen and her Cape

Also Read | Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone's Act Takes Katie Piper's Breath Away, Actor Responds

Recently the actor shared photos of herself in a pink Boho look with baggy pants and a cape. She paired the look with a few gold bangles and large earring that matched her attire well. The pink colour went well with Deepika and she looked stunning in her overall outfit. The actor posted these photos on her story which gave fans a small glimpse of her stylish attire that she would wear for a promotional event. Here are some of her pictures which the actor hared.

Also Read | Chhapaak: Anupam Kher Proud Of Student Deepika Padukone As He Shares Actress' Unseen Pic

About Her Work

Currently, Deepika has been riled up amidst the promotions of her upcoming film Chhapaak. The film is based on the story of Laxmi Agarwal who was an acid attack survivor. The film will see Deepika playing the role of Malti who fights against the system to ban the unregulated sale of acid. Vikrant Massey will be seen playing her love interest in the film.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone Becomes Sexiest Asian Woman Of The Decade; Alia Bhatt Tops The 2019 List

Also Read | Deepika Padukone Confirms Seeing A Pic Of Kapil Sharma's New-born, Says, She's 'adorable'

Also Read | Jacqueline Fernandez Is A Vision To Behold In Shades Of Red; See Pictures

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.