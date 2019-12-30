Deepika Padukone Fulfills A Fan's Dream & Recreates Om Shanti Om Scene On Dance Plus 5

We will be seeing Deepika Padukone in a movie after a break of one year. She will be in the movie Chhapaak. While speaking to PTI, Deepika said that it has been her toughest and most emotionally taxing project till date. The movie will be directed by Meghna Gulzar. The film is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agrawal. The movie will showcase the investigation of the attack to the proceedings of the court and the medical treatment that Laxmi has to go through. The movie will be releasing on January 10, 2020. The leading star of the movie Deepika Padukone was seen promoting the film on Dance Plus 5. At the show, she recreated her scene from Om Shanti Om. Take a look here.

Deepika Padukone recreates Om Shanti Om scene on Dance Plus 5

Deepika Padukone was seen at the sets of the show where she walked on the dance floor on the song Aankhon Mein Teri and left everyone in awe. She recreated the scene where she was walking down the red carpet and her dupatta gets stuck on SRK’s sleeve button. Deepika agreed to one of the contestant’s requests of re-enacting the scene. Rupesh said that he is a big fan of the actress and he would be happy if he gets a chance to do it. Deepika Padukone took it sportingly and put a dupatta on her saree and walked in the same way she did in the movie. It was reportedly a dream come true moment for Rupesh.

