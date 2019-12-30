Dance+ 5: Bhim's Memorable Performance With A School Bag; Deepika Showers Him With Praises

Hailing from Sikkim, Bhim Bahadur Chettri set the stage on fire with his impressive performance on Dance+ 5. The episode witnessed the guest presence of Bollywood Deepika Padukone. She came to the show to promote her upcoming movie Chhapaak.

Deepika's appreciates Bhim

Bhim swept the judges and the audience of their feet with his mind-blowing steps on Yaariyaan song from Deepika starrer Cocktail. He showcased his dance in the challenge round of Captain Karishma Chavan. A part of Team Puneet, Bhim Bahadur accepted the challenge to perform with the school bag as a prop. After keenly watching his performance, Deepika Padukone fell short of words. She just asked Bhim if she could hug him. Moreover, she added that she would love to hug as well as salute him. She embraced the contestant and showered him with praises. The Padmaavat actor wondered how Bhim did so many things with just a school bag. She also said he has done a lot for the country and dance, and that he is made for both.

After Deepika, Karishma went ahead by applauding his precision, clean moves and interpretation. Furthermore, she gave credits to Puneet for all the attributes in Bhim’s dance. She added that she loved his performance. After this, judge Remo D’Souza could not stop himself from singing Bhim’s praises. Overall, he garnered 39 points for his dance performance.

Also read: Dance+ 5: Varun Dhawan And Shraddha Kapoor Have A Blast Promoting 'Street Dancer 3D'

Who is Bhim Bahadur Chettri?

Belonging to a small village in East Sikkim, the locals had their head held high with his spectacular performance. Army Jawan Bhima Bahadur Chhetri did not refuse to surprise with his unbelievably moving acts. He once revealed his love for dance and how passionate he is about it. Apart from being in the Indian army, he takes time for his practice too. He has left no stone unturned to keep his dream alive. Despite his immense struggle and hard work, Bhim Bahadur never thought about giving up in life.

Also read: Anil Kapoor & Jackie Shroff Bring Back The Ram-Lakhan Vibe On Dance+ 5

About the show

Dance+ 5 features Remo D’Souza as super-judge. This time there are four captains in this television reality show. Dance + 5 has Dharmesh Yelande, Karishma Chavan, Puneet Pathak, and Suresh Mukund as judges, while Raghav Juyal is the host of this ace show.

Also read: Dance+ 5: A Contestant Falters His Steps, Here's What Remo D'Souza Does Next

Also read: Deepika Padukone Breaks Down On Dance+ 5 After Watching A Performance Dedicated To Her

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.