Deepika Padukone's Birthday Plans Revealed, The Chhapaak Star To Celebrate In THIS Way

Deepika Padukone is basking in glory and fame, as her much-anticipated movie Chhapaak has been garnering all the attention and love. She is currently on a full-fledged promotional spree for her film. Deepika has done may stellar roles in her career, and Chhapaak would just add another feather on her hat. Helmed by Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak will chronicle the story of an acid attack survivor, Malti, and essay all the triumphs she faced in her life. While the film is scheduled to release on January 10, Padukone also has another reason to celebrate in the coming days. The actor’s birthday is on January 5 and it looks like Deepika’s plans are all set.

Deepika Padukone to celebrate her 34th birthday at a cafe run by acid attack survivors

According to reports, Deepika Padukone will celebrate 34th birthday in a special way. The actor will be with acid-attack survivors during her visit to Lucknow. After spending time with them at a cafe, the Piku star will then move ahead with her film's promotions in Delhi. There are reports stating that besides the eatery's staff, acid attack survivors from neighbouring cities and vicinities would also be a part of the special celebration.

Deepika Padukone, while interacting with an entertainment portal revealed that Chhapaak is very close to her heart, and also has been the most 'difficult' film in her career. She even broke down during the trailer launch while speaking about her experiences on sets. In the film, the actor plays the role of an acid attack survivor who fights for justice. On Thursday, January 2, Deepika Padukone took to her social media to share another teaser of Chhapaak. Watch the video here:

