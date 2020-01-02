Ranveer Singh Now Closer To Deepika, Rents A Flat In Her Building For 7.5 Lakh Per Month

Ranveer Singh is no short of a romantic. Being together and expressing love towards his wife Deepika Padukone is always a priority for him. According to reports, Ranveer Singh has now rented a flat in the same building as Deepika Padukone. Deepika resides in her posh residence in Beaumonde Towers in Mumbai’s Prabhadevi area. Hubby Ranveer Singh has now rented a flat in the same building as Deepika so that they are closer.

The posh residence!

Deepika Padukone moved into the Prabhadevi residence after purchasing the four BHK house for a ₹16 Cr in 2010, according to the towers’ registration details. She lives in the 33 storey building with her family. Ranveer and Deepika can now make more time for each other after their busy schedule. Post their marriage in Lake Como, Italy, the two have been seen together on several occasions. They cannot seem to get enough of each other and this move by Ranveer is the icing on the cake. Ranveer Singh will be renting the house for a large ₹7.25 lakhs, according to reports. He will be staying at the said address for another three years close to his wife Deepika Padukone.

On the professional front

Ranveer Singh will be seen in 83 The film which is a Kabir Khan directorial. Deepika Padukone has joined the star cast of the real story of India’s first cricket World Cup win in 1983. Ranveer will essay the role of Kapil Dev and Deepika will play his on-screen wife Romi Dev. Deepika Padukone is also promoting her next Chhapaak which is directed by Meghna Gulzar and is a real story of acid attack victim Laxmi Agarwal. The film is slated to release on January 10, 2020.

