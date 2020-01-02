Deepika Padukone Shares New Dialogue Promo From 'Chhapaak' With An Important Message

Deepika Padukone's upcoming film Chhapaak is all set to release on January 10, 2020. Deepika is currently promoting the film in full swing ever since the trailer was released in early December 2019. The film speaks about the story of an acid attack survivor. Chhapaak will also weave a narrative on the grave crime of acid attacks and speak about the effects of going through it. Deepika Padukone now took to her social media and shared a dialogue promo with an important message. Check it out below.

Chhapaak dialogue promo

Deepika's character is seen saying 'Agar Milta Hi Nahi Toh Phikta Bhi Nahin' (If it weren't sold, it wouldn't be splashed on someone). The promo reportedly wishes to give out the thoughtful and important message of how easily accessible is acid to the general public. As per reports, buying acid is cheaper than buying any soft drink in India which makes it easier for criminals to misuse it in devastating ways.

Chhapaak has evidently been very creative with its promotion. Two big events namely 'Ab Ladna Hai' and 'Muh Dikhai 2.0' have been previously organised by the makers and reportedly proved important as they continued to share their message. Deepika Padukone, who has also co-produced the film has been very vocal about how she wishes Chhapaak to create an impact with its message in the society. Chhapaak is co-written and directed by Meghna Gulzar who has previously directed films like Talvar and Raazi.

