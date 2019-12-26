Deepika Padukone Is In Love With Sabyasachi And Emilia Wickstead Outfits And Here's Proof

Actor Deepika Padukone is considered to be one of the most stunning women Bollywood. The actor has come a long way, experiencing lots of ups and downs in her career. She has successfully carved a niche for herself in the Hindi film industry. Over the past few years, Deepika has stayed authentic and fans have loved her performance as she played strong roles in movies like Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastaani and Padmaavat. Now, Deepika is all set to make her debut as a producer with her latest venture, Chhapaak.

The film Chhapaak is directed by Meghna Gulzar and is about the real-life journey of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, and stars Deepika in the lead role alongside Vikrant Massey. Like all celebrities have to, Deepika too is out and about town to promote her upcoming film. So far, fans have been loving all her outfit choices. Recently, Deepika was seen sporting a red coloured sleeveless Emilia Wickstead dress as she headed out for promotions of her movie. Deepika has, of late, been sporting much of Emilia Wickstead’s designs, not only for her movie promotions but also for magazine covers and red carpet events.

Along with Emilia Wickstead, Deepika has also been donning Sabyasachi Mukerji’s couture and seems to be her all-time favourite. Right from her wedding ceremony to her temple visits soon after, her public appearances, her first-year anniversary celebrations to her movie promotions, it appears that Deepika absolutely loves Sabyasachi’s work. Even for the recent promotions of her upcoming film Chhapaak, Deepika wore multiple Sabyasachi ensembles. Take a look.

