Deepika Padukone Pulls Off A Ranveer Singh Look For 'Chhapaak' Promotions, See Pics

Deepika Padukone is currently busy promoting her upcoming movie Chhapaak. The actor will be seen essaying the role of an acid attack survivor. Deepika Padukone is giving us major fashion goals with her promotional outfits. Be it her blue floral Sabyasachi ensemble or her tangerine dress, the actor has slayed in her every look. Recently, the actor was spotted wearing a red coordinate set for Chhapaak promotions. The actor looked absolutely stunning in her attire. However, it looks like Deepika is taking major inspiration from her beau Ranveer Singh’s style file for her recent look.

Deepika donned a red coordinate set for a Chhapaak promotional event. She wore a red button detailed blazer and paired it with wide-leg pants of the same colour. The actor accessorised her look with a golden neckpiece and big round hoops. Her makeup was minimal with nude lips and mascara lashed eyes. The actor completed her look with bright red round sunglasses.

The interesting part about Deepika’s look was the similarity of the outfit with that of her husband Ranveer Singh. Ranveer Singh, in the recent past, gave a glimpse of the same outfit in one of his Instagram posts. The actor donned the same red coordinate set paired with a red beanie. He paired the red blazer with a red shirt and completed the look with black oxfords.

The fans of the actors' are curious to know about the coincidence. Was it really a coincidence or Deepika decided to steal the outfit from her husband’s closet?

On the professional front

Chhapaak is Deepika Padukone's first home production. It follows the real-life story of an acid attack survivor Laxmi Aggarwal. Deepika is also a part of the cricket biopic '83, where she will be starring alongside Ranveer Singh. While Ranveer plays the role of Kapil Dev, Deepika will be playing the role of Romi Bhatia.

