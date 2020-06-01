Deepika Padukone's GIFs From 'Bajirao Mastani' To Make Your Chats Dramatic

One of Deepika Padukone's best performances in Bollywood, for which the actor received a lot of praises is from the film Bajirao Mastani. Deepika Padukone played the role of Bajirao's love interest and second wife, Mastani. GIFs are a new way of starting a conversation or adding spice to your conversation and make it more fun. Check out these hilarious GIFs of Deepika Padukone's character Mastani, that will add weightage to your texts.

GIFs from Deepika Padukone's Bajirao Mastani

This GIF is a short clip from Deepika Padukone's special song Deewani Mastani from the movie Bajirao Mastani. This GIF can be used as a way of ending a conversation. The song Deewani Mastani had become famous for the grand setting as well as Deepika Padukone's graceful moves in the film.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan's Most Memorable Collaborations With R Balki

Another way to end a conversation to stop an argument while chatting is to use this GIF of Deepika Padukone from the film Bajirao Mastani. This GIF from a scene when Deepika Padukone meets Ranveer Singh and his mother at the main hall and gets into a banter.

This GIF is also a clip from Deepika Padukone's song Deewani Mastani. This step of Deepika Padukone is iconic, making it one of her best performances so far. This GIF of the actor can be used while chatting or moreover, describing a problem in a funny way.

Also Read: When Deepika Padukone Channeled Her Inner Cinderella In Enormous Gowns

Another GIF from Bajirao Mastani is this clip in which Deepika Padukone is seen practising how to use the sword. In the film, the actor is seen as a fierce warrior who saves her town from a group of attackers. The actor had taken special lessons to learn sword fighting for the film and was praised for her performance. This GIF can be used when one wants to describe something like 'ready to fight'.

Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar's GIFs From The Movie 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' Will Add Humour To Your Chats

Another GIF from the movie Bajirao Mastani that can be used is this one. This GIF is perfect to describe how some of us will be coming out of the quarantine in a dramatic way. This scene is from when Deepika Padukone comes to visit Bajirao Mastani all the way from her village, at his palace.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone's GIFs From Movies That You Can Use Every Day During Quarantine

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.