Deepika Padukone's GIFs From Movies That You Can Use Every Day During Quarantine

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone has portrayed a variety of roles in her movies. Her varied range of characters has also allowed her fans to make GIFs that one can use on a daily basis. There are some GIFs from Deepika Padukone’s movies that fit perfectly to your quarantine mood. Check out some of the Deepika Padukone’s GIFs that are that hit too close to home.

Deepika Padukone’s GIFs

This Deepika Padukone’s GIF could be the face you make when your sibling finds your hidden stash of snacks. Anyone who ever grew up with a sibling knows the struggle of keeping your favourite snack away from your sibling. If they find it and your parents hear the argument, it’s a losing battle for both because then you have to share. In the GIF Deepika Padukone looks adorable as she makes a busted face.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone Injures Herself While Cleaning Her Home During Quarantine

That very first video call you to make to your best friend during quarantine really feels different. This Deepika Padukone’s GIF is apt to describe how your best friend makes you feel. Working from home plus deal with your family while the whole country is on lockdown can feel a little overwhelming.

If 'video calling your best friend to complain about everyone who got on your nerve’ had a face, it would be this Deepika Padukone’s GIF from Chennai Express. The end of the day, the conversation with your best friend where frequently tears are involved is sometimes all the therapy you need. Deepika Padukone's adorable expressions have made this GIF a hit as the GIF is used quite frequently.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone's Best Scenes From 'Om Shanti Om' As 'Shantipriya' & 'Sandy'

This Deepika Padukone’s meme is you showing up on your family’s video call that your mom forced you to attend. Discussing the same topics every day with the same people at the same time and you silently wonder if you will ever be able to make it out of it or if this is your life now. Deepika Padukone showing up and politely folding her hands is a moment in its own.

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor And Deepika Padukone's Memorable Romantic Stills From 'Tamasha'

Walking out of your room after your fourth nap of the day looks something like this Deepika Padukone’s GIF. You walk out to the living room and your parents look disappointed, you have missed 2 of your colleagues' calls and you can’t even remember what day it is. The GIF from Deepika Padukone’s debut film Om Shanti Om is quite fit for your quarantine sleep schedule.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone Was A Part Of These Music Videos Before Venturing Into Bollywood; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.