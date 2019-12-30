Deepika Padukone Shares An Important Love Lesson With Indian Idol 11 Contestant Adriz

Indian Idol Season 11 has been in the spotlight due to its talent and their voices. To judge and guide these powerful voices, Indian Idol has a very accomplished panel which includes Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya. In the upcoming weekend, the stage of Indian Idol would be on welcoming the most talented Deepika Padukone who would be supporting the top contestants and promoting one of the most anticipated films of the coming year Chhapaak.

Indian Idol season 11, Adri Ghosh gave a heart-touching performance on the song Jag Soona Soona Lage. Post his performance, Deepika stood up and gave him an ovation. Post his performance, Deepika revealed that she has so many fond memories of this song and the movie as it as was her debut film she and starred alongside Shah Rukh Khan. Not only that, she also gave some tips to Adriz on how to impress a girl. She even made him recite the dialogue of her hit film Yeh Jeewani Hai Deewani to tell him how to sway a girl with such lines. Further, in the show, Aditya also had a cute moment with Deepika where both of them taught Adriz how to be romantic with a girl.

Deepika also said words of encouragement for Adriz’s performance and told him that when he sang, Deepika could hear that he sang with his heart and with purity which made his performance more captivating. While listening to this song all her memories related to the movie came back as it was her debut movie. She would always cherish this movie and would like to thank him for reliving those memories again. Neha Kakkar while appreciating Adriz said whenever he sings audience and judges can see him indulge in the song deeply and feels the song which is the best part of your singing

