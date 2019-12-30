Deepika Padukone's Love For Sindhi Food Is Now A Sunday Ritual; Details Inside

Deepika Padukone and husband Ranveer Singh are one of the most-followed couples of Bollywood. The two have a number of things in common. One of such things is their reported love for Sindhi food. They enjoy a particular Sindhi meal every time they are in Mumbai together.

Deepika Padukone was a fan of Sindhi food before her marriage?

According to a report by a leading daily, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have a ritual that they follow without fail. Whenever the couple is together in Mumbai on a Sunday, they head out to have Sindhi food at a sweet mart in Khar. They reportedly have dal pakwan and kadi without fail. These dishes are famous amongst the Sindhis of the city. According to the report, Deepika Padukone revealed her love for Sindhi food in an interview. She said that she liked Sindhi food even before she got married to a Sindhi. She specified that she is a fan of sai bhaji and Sindhi curry. Other than this, she is reportedly a fan of coffee and spicy rasam, which comes from her home town Bengaluru. Her mother makes sure that her kitchen is stocked with these essentials.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will be seen in the film Chhapaak. The film revolves around the life of an acid attack survivor. The much-anticipated film has been directed by Meghna Gulzar. The film will hit theatres on January 10, 2020.

Read Primed To Star With Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi Reveals Why He's Looking Forward

Also read Kareena Kapoor To Deepika Padukone: Bollywood Inspired Looks To Try This New Year's Eve

DeepVeer wish fans a Merry Christmas

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh recently wished their fans a Merry Christmas with a beautiful post. In the picture posted, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh can be seen hugging each other with a smile. A Christmas tree can be spotted in the background. In the caption for the post, Deepika Padukone has wished her followers a Merry Christmas. She has also asked personalized Christmas tree decoration services to contact them. Have a look at the post here.

Read Deepika Padukone's Love-affair With Sabyasachi Sarees Is A Style Statement To Follow

Also read Deepika Padukone Overwhelmed After 'Dance Plus 5' Contestants Paid Tribute To Her

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.