Did Deepika Padukone Permanently Erase Or Cover-up Her Famous RK Tattoo?

Actor Deepika Padukone was seen in the film city in Mumbai while promoting her upcoming movie Chhappak. She was visiting the set of the reality show Indian Idol, where she would promote her movie. Deepika Padukone looked like a dream come true in a multi-coloured saree and a backless blue sequined blouse. Check out her pictures here.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone's Love-affair With Sabyasachi Sarees Is A Style Statement To Follow

Did Deepika Padukone get rid of her RK tattoo?

Deepika Padukone looked like a vision to behold in the limited-edition handcrafted saree by Sabyasachi. She completed the look with a nude coloured lipstick and a winged eyeliner. She accessorised the look with some heavy traditional jewellery and pulled her hair up in a bun. While a paparazzi caught her entering the set, Deepika Padukone’s famous RK tattoo was missing.

Deepika Padukone had tattooed her then-boyfriend, Ranbir Kapoor’s initials on the back of her neck. While the move was a surprise for many, many also appreciated her romantic gesture. However after they broke up, the netizens questioned what she would do with the tattoo. While many a time Deepika was seen with the tattoo post her break-up, she was seen without it on a couple of occasions as well.

ALSO READ: Will Deepika Padukone And Ranbir Kapoor Make A Cameo In Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'?

According to the latest pictures, Deepika Padukone did not have the RK tattoo. Many wonder whether that the Chhappak actor has permanently removed the tattoo or has covered it up with makeup. It has been alleged that Deepika Padukone’s tattoo was faintly visible as she attended Isha Ambani’s wedding last year. However, there was no sign of the tattoo as she was spotted a few hours ago.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone And Ranbir Kapoor To Come Together For This Project? Details Inside

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone Overwhelmed After 'Dance Plus 5' Contestants Paid Tribute To Her

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.